Primega Group Holdings Ltd’s Quiet Period Will Expire on September 2nd (NASDAQ:PGHL)

Primega Group’s (NASDAQ:PGHL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, September 2nd. Primega Group had issued 1,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ PGHL opened at $7.49 on Friday. Primega Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $9.55.

We are a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with operations conducted by our Hong Kong subsidiary, Primega Construction. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, we conduct our operations in Hong Kong through our operating subsidiary, Primega Construction. Primega Construction is a provider of transportation services that employs environmentally friendly practices with the aim of facilitating reuse of C&D materials and reduction of construction waste.

