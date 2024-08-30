Prom (PROM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.70 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.14 or 0.00008840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $93.72 million and $1.70 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009101 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,105.23 or 1.00028200 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007866 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.3567871 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,769,785.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

