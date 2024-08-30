Prometeus (PROM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $735,229.44

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $5.37 or 0.00009078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $103.45 million and approximately $735,229.44 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

