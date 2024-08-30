ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the July 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 26,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,252. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.