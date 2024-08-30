Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Trading Up 3.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.2% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 2,944,302 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,082,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Prospect Capital Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.26 million during the quarter. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $102,127.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 2,266.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.