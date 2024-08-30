Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $64,749,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,842,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,441,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,130,000 after buying an additional 187,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 666,140.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 146,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PB traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $72.98. 346,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,602. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.02. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.