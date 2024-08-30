Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $82.50

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Hovde Group from $80.50 to $82.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.04.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $72.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $74.67.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.