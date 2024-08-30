Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1368 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Prudential has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years. Prudential has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prudential to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

NYSE:PUK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 644,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. Prudential has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $26.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

