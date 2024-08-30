Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Up 125.0% in August

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Up 12.9 %

Psykey stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 467,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,190. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Psykey has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Psykey Company Profile

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

