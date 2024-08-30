Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $29,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

PSA traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $341.72. 730,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $343.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.25.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

