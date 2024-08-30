PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of PubMatic worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PubMatic by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 33.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 25.3% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 97.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Lisa Gimbel sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $32,743.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,038.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Gimbel sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $32,743.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,038.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,669. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie reduced their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

PUBM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. 396,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,170. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $778.92 million, a P/E ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 1.44.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.07 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

