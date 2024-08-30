PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) CFO Sells $9,573,873.81 in Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Oshaughnessy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of PulteGroup stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $136.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

