Quantum (QUA) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.00 and $26.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009110 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,950.42 or 0.99853751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012727 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007902 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.