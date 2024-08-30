Quarta-Rad (OTCMKTS:QURT) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Quarta-Rad, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QURT – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
Quarta-Rad Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.
Quarta-Rad Company Profile
Quarta-Rad, Inc distributes and sells detection devices for homeowners, homebuilders, and home renovation contractors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company sells radiation detection equipment, including RADEX RD1503, a hand-held radiation detector for the consumer market; RADEX RD1706, a hand-held radiation detector; RADEX RD1008, a radiation detection device that provides readings for Gamma- and Beta- radiation values; RADEX RD1212, a hand-held radiation detector for the consumer market; RADEX RD1212-BT, a hand-held radiation detector with Bluetooth; and RADEX RD ONE, a compact personal radiation detector.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quarta-Rad
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What is a support level?
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Quarta-Rad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarta-Rad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.