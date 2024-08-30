Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) Shares Down 33.3%

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (CVE:QPT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 366,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 420% from the average session volume of 70,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of targeted cancer. Its lead product candidate is Mab AR 9.6 against truncated O-glycan on MUC16, for targeted cancer therapy applications. The company also offers Oregovomab, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

