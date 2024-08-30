QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Trading Up 4.1%

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.47 and last traded at $19.39. Approximately 363,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 403,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. B. Riley raised their price target on QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Singular Research upgraded QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on QNST

QuinStreet Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.16.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,730,000 after acquiring an additional 62,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after acquiring an additional 48,705 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 114,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.