Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,614 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Rambus worth $25,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 68.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.72. 2,285,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,624. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.53. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Rambus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rambus

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.