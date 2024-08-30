ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 7.7% This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $2.61 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009854 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00105396 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009839 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

