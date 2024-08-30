Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for KeyCorp (KEY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY):

8/19/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – KeyCorp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – KeyCorp was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 991,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,962,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.