Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVTY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RVTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total transaction of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RVTY stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $122.13. The company had a trading volume of 460,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,355. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.97 and a 200-day moving average of $108.75. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $128.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 100.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

