Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $118.91 and last traded at $119.44. Approximately 9,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 22,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RNMBY

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.84.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter.

About Rheinmetall

(Get Free Report)

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.