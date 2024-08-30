Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.86. 8,780,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,066,722. The stock has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

