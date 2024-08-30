Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Shares of 600 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,403,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,743,000 after purchasing an additional 292,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,770,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,392,000 after buying an additional 272,918 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,235,000 after buying an additional 550,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,481,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,641,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,017,000 after acquiring an additional 55,942 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.54. 183,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,318. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.62. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPM. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.