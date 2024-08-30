Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Shares of 815 Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTS. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,477,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $120,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $119,043,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,380,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,653,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,154,000 after purchasing an additional 818,835 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Stock Up 0.3 %

FTS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.85. 61,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,596. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

