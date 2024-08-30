Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $29,000 in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GDXJ stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,249. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

