Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $39,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.87. 154,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,409. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $79.19. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.55.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

