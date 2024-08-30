Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $42,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. 914,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,123. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.