Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $44,000 in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 907.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 503,913 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,983,000 after buying an additional 334,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1,060.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 304,779 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 206.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 295,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 199,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 100.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 378,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,606,000 after acquiring an additional 189,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ENOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of Enovis stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 47,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.92. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.03.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

