Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $135,000 Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $116.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

