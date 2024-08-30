Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.82.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.26. 93,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

