Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,038,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,114,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,504,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $16,194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CUBI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.95. 48,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $68.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group cut shares of Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUBI

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.53 per share, for a total transaction of $113,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,267.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.