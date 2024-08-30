Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TransUnion by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,024,000 after buying an additional 5,981,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,108,000 after buying an additional 2,306,596 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 104,813.6% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,947,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,454,000 after buying an additional 1,945,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,030,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,540 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $248,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,047.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,898 shares of company stock worth $2,628,069 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $96.02. 2,081,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.38. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

