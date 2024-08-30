Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 74.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.1 %
TAK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.95. 1,024,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
