Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $1,615,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American Electric Power by 381.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 646.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 226,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after purchasing an additional 103,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.32. The stock had a trading volume of 476,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,048. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

