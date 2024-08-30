Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 184,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 792,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85,884 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,168,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,747,000 after buying an additional 413,389 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CAE Price Performance
Shares of CAE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 90,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,329. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $25.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CAE
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.