Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 184,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 792,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85,884 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,168,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,747,000 after buying an additional 413,389 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Price Performance

Shares of CAE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 90,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,329. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $25.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. CAE’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About CAE

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Further Reading

