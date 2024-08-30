Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.80. 2,134,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,972. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1005 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

