Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 1,263.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.90. 546,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,292. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on Honda Motor

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.