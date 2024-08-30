Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,161 Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,889,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth approximately $5,747,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth approximately $473,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SOLV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Solventum Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of SOLV traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.92. 1,463,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,996. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.