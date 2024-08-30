Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 815,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,588,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,148,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,049,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,799,000 after buying an additional 936,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,168,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,925,000 after buying an additional 34,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of JEF traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.11. 1,054,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,124. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $59.45.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.35%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

