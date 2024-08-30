Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Holdings Increased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,119 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 5,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on RIO shares. HSBC raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.77. 693,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.80 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

