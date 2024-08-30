Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 1.3%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $13.91. 5,870,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 41,365,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,926 shares of company stock worth $7,552,869 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3,511,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 351,160 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 351,150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $6,106,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,403,461 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $79,845,000 after purchasing an additional 306,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

