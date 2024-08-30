Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Trading 0.3% Higher

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 499.30 ($6.58) and last traded at GBX 498.90 ($6.58). 7,238,585 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 497.60 ($6.56).

RR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 475 ($6.26) to GBX 535 ($7.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 416.25 ($5.49).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 467.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 428.93. The company has a market cap of £42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,786.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, insider Wendy Mars bought 10,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.54) per share, for a total transaction of £49,976.96 ($65,906.58). In other news, insider Wendy Mars bought 10,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.54) per share, with a total value of £49,976.96 ($65,906.58). Also, insider Birgit Behrendt purchased 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 455 ($6.00) per share, with a total value of £1,096.55 ($1,446.06). Insiders acquired 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,122,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

