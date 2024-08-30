Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Replimune Group stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,760.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,760.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $119,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,131 shares in the company, valued at $878,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 10,304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter worth $94,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

