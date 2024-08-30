Roth Mkm Increases Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Price Target to $14.00

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IDR opened at €12.74 ($14.16) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.11 million, a P/E ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 0.78. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 12 month low of €4.48 ($4.98) and a 12 month high of €13.85 ($15.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Insider Transactions at Idaho Strategic Resources

In other Idaho Strategic Resources news, VP Grant A. Brackebusch sold 6,078 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of €10.03 ($11.14), for a total value of €60,962.34 ($67,735.93). Following the sale, the vice president now owns 125,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at €1,262,556.34 ($1,402,840.38). The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 30.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 24.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

