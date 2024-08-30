Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading 11.1% Higher

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 394,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 528,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Royal Helium Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$17.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer David Thomas Young sold 1,095,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$71,188.52. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

