RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Lowered to $139.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RPM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.22.

RPM stock opened at $114.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.85 and a 200 day moving average of $112.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a twelve month low of $88.84 and a twelve month high of $122.92.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. RPM International’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 273.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in RPM International by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

