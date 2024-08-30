RTX (NYSE:RTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.32. 3,546,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,151,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $122.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.98.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RTX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 12,753.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,799,000 after buying an additional 1,389,143 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,241 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in RTX by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

