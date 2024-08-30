Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the July 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SAXPY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.26. 12,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.92. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Sampo Oyj will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

