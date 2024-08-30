Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Shares Up 5%

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 30,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 51,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Sanatana Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$10.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanatana Resources

In other Sanatana Resources news, Director Ian Barrowman Smith purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Sanatana Resources Company Profile

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company entered in an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Oweegee Dome project covering an area of approximately 31,077 hectares located in in Golden Triangle in British Columbia; and 100% interest in the Empress Property, as well as asset purchase agreement to acquire the Santoy Property comprising 32 cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 551 hectares located in in Ontario.

