Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.98

Sandoz Group AG (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $44.89, with a volume of 38132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.23.
Sandoz Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Sandoz Group Company Profile
Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease.
